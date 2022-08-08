Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

OMAB stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Further Reading

