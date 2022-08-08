Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 149,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,306,564 shares.The stock last traded at $7.48 and had previously closed at $7.33.

TV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter worth $117,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

