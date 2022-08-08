Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $80.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GH. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ GH traded up $3.85 on Monday, hitting $56.77. 12,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 87.59% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The firm had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.