Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $80.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.92% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GH. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.08.
Guardant Health Stock Performance
NASDAQ GH traded up $3.85 on Monday, hitting $56.77. 12,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.