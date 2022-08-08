GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 1.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $25,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,311,000 after acquiring an additional 539,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,601,123,000 after acquiring an additional 432,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,435,000 after acquiring an additional 480,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after acquiring an additional 102,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,824,000 after acquiring an additional 301,690 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $77.59. The stock had a trading volume of 63,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average of $71.26. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $78.78.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.