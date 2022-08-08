GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $382.31. The company had a trading volume of 192,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,806. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.