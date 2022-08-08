GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $22.28 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 905.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $246.83. 63,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.14 and its 200-day moving average is $239.97. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

