GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $72.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 4.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $72,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $152.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,352. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

