GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 10,657 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $950,911,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,449,000 after buying an additional 3,581,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after buying an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,010,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,393,000 after buying an additional 961,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.44. 213,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,027,393. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.