GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 2,442 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.
KO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.20. The company had a trading volume of 120,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,006,545. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $273.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
