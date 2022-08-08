GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 3,863 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $16,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEG stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.47. 31,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,984. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.35.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.