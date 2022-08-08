GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,293,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 105,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.23. 34,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,032. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

