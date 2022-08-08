GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,479,000 after purchasing an additional 220,070 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

3M Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $148.77. 40,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,358. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,664 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

