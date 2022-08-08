GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 153,435 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,435 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $60,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028,243 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $253,190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,859,000 after purchasing an additional 130,689 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Horizon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,065,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,705,000 after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHN. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

First Horizon Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,377 shares of company stock worth $8,824,237. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

FHN traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.94. 12,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,800,257. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.