GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,649 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 419,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.67% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $65,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.87. 7,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,081. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.10 and its 200-day moving average is $151.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $106,502.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,577.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,461,098 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

