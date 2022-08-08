GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 9,296 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $70,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nordson by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,443,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Nordson in the first quarter worth $363,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Nordson in the first quarter worth $783,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Nordson by 165.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nordson by 117.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.45. 2,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,305. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

