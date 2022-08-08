GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $63,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NBIX traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.57. 18,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,750. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

