GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $105.11 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,966 shares during the period. Entegris accounts for approximately 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Entegris worth $105,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Entegris by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,242. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.