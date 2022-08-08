GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $75.62 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.12% of Voya Financial worth $75,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.90.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

