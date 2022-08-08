GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $77.63 Million Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,544,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,561 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Element Solutions worth $77,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 526,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Element Solutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3,927.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 508,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 495,718 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 44,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

