GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 26,582 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 874,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 1.1% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $119,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.82. 19,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.54 and its 200 day moving average is $131.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.63 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

