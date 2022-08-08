GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 33,338 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.13% of Helios Technologies worth $55,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLIO. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

HLIO stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.30. The stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,303. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

HLIO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

