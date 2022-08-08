GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,188 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.58% of Cavco Industries worth $56,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 50.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush raised Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded up $7.60 on Monday, reaching $281.90. 36 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,261. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.14. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.47 and a 52 week high of $327.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $2.68. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $588.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

