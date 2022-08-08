Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €174.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($179.38) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €138.20 ($142.47) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($185.57) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($200.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($185.57) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($154.64) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday.

Hannover Rück Trading Up 1.5 %

Hannover Rück stock opened at €143.75 ($148.20) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €138.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €148.99. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($97.68) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($119.97).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

