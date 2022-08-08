Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA) Announces $0.28 Dividend

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Thursday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.
Hanover Foods Price Performance
Shares of Hanover Foods stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. Hanover Foods has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32.
About Hanover Foods
