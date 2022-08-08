Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA) Announces $0.28 Dividend

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Thursday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Hanover Foods Price Performance

Shares of Hanover Foods stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. Hanover Foods has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32.

About Hanover Foods

Hanover Foods Corporation engages in processing, packaging, and selling fresh canned and frozen products. It offers baked beans, beans, canned blends and vegetables, frozen blends and vegetables, kosher, pork and beans, soft pretzels, steam in bag products, and tomatoes, as well as soups, salads, and broths.

