Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Raised to GBX 940 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 900 ($11.03) to GBX 940 ($11.52) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.99) to GBX 770 ($9.44) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($10.91) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.33) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.40) to GBX 1,225 ($15.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,151.38 ($14.11).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 885.80 ($10.85) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 814.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 978.40. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,640.50 ($20.10). The company has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 1,581.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.