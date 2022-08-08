Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Invests $6 Million in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 57,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.94.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
