Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,333,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.89% of Momentive Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.99. 73,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.34.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

