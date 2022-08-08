Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Sells 172,715 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,622,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172,715 shares during the period. Valvoline makes up approximately 2.9% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $51,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,132,000 after acquiring an additional 86,839 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 3.6% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,416,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,358,000 after acquiring an additional 153,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,943,000 after acquiring an additional 443,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,074,000 after acquiring an additional 75,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Valvoline by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,761,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,596,000 after acquiring an additional 53,143 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,158. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 202.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

