Hayek Kallen Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.36. 86,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,397,761. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

