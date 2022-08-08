Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $578,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.69.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $258.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,056. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.85 and its 200 day moving average is $227.37. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.