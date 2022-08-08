Hayek Kallen Investment Management Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.9% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $587.18. 15,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $549.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,146,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $108,146,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

