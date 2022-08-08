Hayek Kallen Investment Management Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $263,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.06. The stock had a trading volume of 55,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,998. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.37.

