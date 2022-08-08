Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 460 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.5% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 155,098 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,915,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Target by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.08.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.85. 86,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,937,936. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

