Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 625 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after buying an additional 3,583,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,123,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,773,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,614,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,215,000 after buying an additional 161,546 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after buying an additional 1,676,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,305,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,006,000 after buying an additional 386,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHP stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.74. 55,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,093,286. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.89.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.