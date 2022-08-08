Hayek Kallen Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,543 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 107,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 192,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,122. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several research firms recently commented on BBVA. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.86) to €6.60 ($6.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.19) to €5.80 ($5.98) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.60) to €6.00 ($6.19) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.