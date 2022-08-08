Head-To-Head Analysis: Robinsons Retail (OTC:RRETY) vs. Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Robinsons Retail (OTC:RRETY – Get Rating) and Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Robinsons Retail and Kohl’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinsons Retail N/A N/A N/A Kohl’s 4.87% 19.47% 6.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Robinsons Retail and Kohl’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinsons Retail N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kohl’s $19.43 billion 0.20 $938.00 million $6.44 4.74

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kohl’s has higher revenue and earnings than Robinsons Retail.

92.7% of Kohl’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kohl’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Robinsons Retail and Kohl’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinsons Retail 0 0 0 0 N/A Kohl’s 3 8 5 0 2.13

Kohl’s has a consensus price target of $36.79, indicating a potential upside of 20.41%. Given Kohl’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kohl’s is more favorable than Robinsons Retail.

Summary

Kohl’s beats Robinsons Retail on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robinsons Retail

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-format retail company in the Philippines. The company operates through Supermarkets, Department Stores, DIY Stores, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores, and Specialty Stores segments. It operates supermarkets under the Robinsons Supermarket brand that offer health and wellness, and fresh food products; and department stores under the Robinsons Department Store brand, which provide children's apparel, accessories; homes, snacks and stationery; shoes, bags, luggage and sportswear; ladies and men's apparel, beauty accessories, and furnishings. The company also operates do-it-yourself (DIY) stores under the Handyman Do it Best, True Value, True Home, Robinsons Builders, Home Plus, De Oro Pacific Home Plus, and A.M. Builders' Depot brands that offer DIY and home improvement products; operates and franchises convenience stores under the Ministop name that provide fresh and ready to eat products; and operates drug stores under the South Star Drug name that offer prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, as well as food, personal care, and other products. In addition, it operates toys and juvenile products under Toys ‘R' Us name; consumer electronics and appliances stores under Robinsons Appliances and Saver's Appliance name; beauty products under the Benefit, Shiseido, and Elizabeth Arden brands; mass merchandise stores under the Daiso Japan, Arcova, and Super50 name; pet retail under the Pet Lovers Centre name; and discount store under the No Brand name. It operates 2,208 stores, including 286 supermarkets, 52 department stores, 227 DIY stores, 456 convenience stores, 899 drug stores, and 288 specialty stores. Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pasig City, the Philippines.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of March 21, 2022, it operated approximately 1,100 Kohl's stores and a website www.Kohls.com. Kohl's Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

