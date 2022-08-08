HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock Position Lifted by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D owned 0.07% of HEICO worth $14,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,056,000 after purchasing an additional 456,514 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after buying an additional 89,554 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 297,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,857,000 after buying an additional 58,194 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at $4,146,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $1,518,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEICO stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.98. 3,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,606. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.39. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $122.94 and a 12 month high of $159.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $538.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEI. UBS Group reduced their target price on HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

