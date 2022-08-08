Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Shares Gap Up to $2.50

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.64. Heliogen shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 28,388 shares traded.
Heliogen Stock Up 6.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81.
Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at Heliogen
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heliogen
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLGN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Heliogen by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Heliogen by 1,178.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Heliogen Company Profile
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heliogen (HLGN)
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.