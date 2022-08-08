Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Shares Gap Up to $2.50

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.64. Heliogen shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 28,388 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Dakin Sloss sold 225,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $449,314.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,001,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,943,205.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Dakin Sloss sold 225,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $449,314.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,001,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,943,205.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William Gross purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,622,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,851.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 2,301,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,827 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLGN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Heliogen by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Heliogen by 1,178.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

