Helix Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (HLIX)

Helix (HLIX) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. Helix has a market capitalization of $12,591.12 and $1.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Helix has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00156124 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009284 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars.

