Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research cut their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average is $82.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 21.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

