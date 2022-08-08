Herold Advisors Inc. Buys 1,188 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

PayPal Stock Up 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 323,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,955,598. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The company has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.15.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.