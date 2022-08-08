Herold Advisors Inc. Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 419,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 220,424 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $730,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 945,258 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.