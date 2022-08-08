Herold Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DSTL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,680. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $46.88.

