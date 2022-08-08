Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,195 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $5.03 on Monday, reaching $194.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,311. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.91. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.53.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

