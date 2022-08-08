Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 480 Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Herold Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,051,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 246,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after acquiring an additional 122,627 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 450,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,348,000 after acquiring an additional 41,863 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.71. 213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,246. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.68.

