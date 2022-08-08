Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Position Raised by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $14.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

