HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

HireRight Price Performance

NYSE:HRT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.28. 1,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,721. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. HireRight has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Insider Transactions at HireRight

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Mark F. Dzialga purchased 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,069.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,752.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 513,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $7,529,509.53. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,384,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,016,277.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark F. Dzialga acquired 6,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,752.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,208,931 shares of company stock worth $17,755,063.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in HireRight in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HireRight by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HireRight by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in HireRight by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

