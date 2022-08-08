Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Shares Up 10.6%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price shot up 10.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.31 and last traded at C$5.30. 711,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,201,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. CSFB dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.77.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 5.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$479.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$511.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

