Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €65.00 ($67.01) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($70.10) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.98) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.79) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($68.45) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €58.08 ($59.88) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.51. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €42.05 ($43.35) and a one year high of €59.98 ($61.84).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

