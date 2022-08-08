Hush Hits Market Capitalization of $788,681.68 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0658 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $788,681.68 and approximately $145.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.94 or 0.00313354 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00122692 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00079677 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004143 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

